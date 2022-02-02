Qcash (QC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $67.14 million and approximately $46.72 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

