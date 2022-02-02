Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Head to Head Contrast

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Qorvo has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.2% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 24.37% 28.16% 17.91% Canadian Solar 1.59% 3.55% 0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qorvo and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 11 9 0 2.45 Canadian Solar 1 3 2 0 2.17

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $202.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.55%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.94%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Qorvo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qorvo and Canadian Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $4.02 billion 3.82 $733.61 million $9.69 14.34 Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.48 $146.70 million $1.17 23.75

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qorvo beats Canadian Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment is involved in supplying of RF, system-on-a-chip and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and Internet of things. The firm’s products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors, filters & duplexers, frequency converters & sources, integrated products, optical components, passives, power management products, switches, and wireless connectivity products. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

