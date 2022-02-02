Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,900 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the December 31st total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 491.6 days.

Shares of QBCRF opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

