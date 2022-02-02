Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 53.1% in the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.