Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,493,000. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 202,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 70,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after buying an additional 2,401,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

