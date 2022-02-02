R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Up 43.2% in January

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RRD traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 249,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,780. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 430,528 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 175,849 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

