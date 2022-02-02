Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Radius Health worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.