Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point cut Randolph Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNDB. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

