Rapid7 (RPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPD opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,083. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 158.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

