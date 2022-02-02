RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.74. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 33.14%.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

