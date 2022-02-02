Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

