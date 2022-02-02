Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

REAL stock opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.14. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.80. The company has a market cap of C$500.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

