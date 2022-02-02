Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $103,092.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.87 or 0.07103187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.76 or 0.99812505 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055700 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

