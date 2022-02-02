RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 7.2%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.09. 89,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,260,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $800.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,736. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RealReal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after acquiring an additional 633,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

