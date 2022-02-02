Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Puma (PUM)

Puma (ETR: PUM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2022 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/24/2022 – Puma was given a new €130.00 ($146.07) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/24/2022 – Puma was given a new €108.00 ($121.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/21/2022 – Puma was given a new €123.00 ($138.20) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/20/2022 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/20/2022 – Puma was given a new €134.00 ($150.56) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – Puma was given a new €125.00 ($140.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/20/2022 – Puma was given a new €119.00 ($133.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2022 – Puma was given a new €145.00 ($162.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2022 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($134.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €145.00 ($162.92) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Puma stock opened at €95.08 ($106.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Puma Se has a 12 month low of €78.72 ($88.45) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($129.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €102.65 and a 200 day moving average of €103.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion and a PE ratio of 43.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

