Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paya (PAYA)

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2022 – Paya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

1/26/2022 – Paya had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Paya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

1/20/2022 – Paya had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Paya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Get Paya Holdings Inc alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Paya Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.