Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (TSE: ERF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$19.00.

1/13/2022 – Enerplus was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.

1/13/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

1/6/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

ERF stock traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.25. 1,175,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -27.09. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.28 and a 1-year high of C$15.41.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

