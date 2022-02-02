Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HelloFresh (HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR: HFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €110.00 ($123.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €84.00 ($94.38) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €68.00 ($76.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($57.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – HelloFresh was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/15/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €106.00 ($119.10) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/14/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €114.00 ($128.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/13/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €93.00 ($104.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/9/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €113.00 ($126.97) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/9/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €94.10 ($105.73) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/9/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($57.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/9/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/8/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €109.00 ($122.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($95.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €95.00 ($106.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/3/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($57.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/3/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €115.00 ($129.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of HFG stock traded up €3.06 ($3.44) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €58.54 ($65.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €53.15 ($59.72) and a one year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.