Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redbox.

RDBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Redbox from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.80.

Shares of RDBX opened at 5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 8.01. Redbox has a fifty-two week low of 5.06 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

