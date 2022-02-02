ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $23.73 million and $39,027.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,096.86 or 1.00428059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00071445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00253885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00169191 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00330040 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001559 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

