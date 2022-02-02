Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($13.18) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.29) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 801 ($10.77) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 814.73 ($10.95).

RDW stock opened at GBX 622.20 ($8.37) on Monday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 526.50 ($7.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.00). The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 664.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 662.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,469.64).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

