REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

NASDAQ REE opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.63. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile

