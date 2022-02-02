RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the December 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

