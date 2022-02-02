Regional Management (RM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $509.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,927,941. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

