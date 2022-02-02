Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 1,420,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

