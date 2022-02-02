Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Down 30.9% in January

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 814,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 186,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 92,331 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. 683,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,474. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

