Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Down 30.9% in January

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 814,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 186,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 92,331 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RELX traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. 683,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,474. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.