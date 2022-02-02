Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,945. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.