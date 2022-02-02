Renaissance Group LLC Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $30,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,651 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,839. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.74. 5,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,373. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $137.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

