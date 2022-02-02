Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $534.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $573.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.84. The company has a market capitalization of $252.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

