Renaissance Group LLC Sells 9,013 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.15% of AerCap worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AerCap stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,017. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

