Renaissance Group LLC Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,999 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $28,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. 2,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average is $164.94. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

