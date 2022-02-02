Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of Ubiquiti worth $141,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UI. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

UI opened at $295.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $261.49 and a one year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

