Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $152.78 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 286,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $152,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.