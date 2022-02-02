Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $161.31 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of AutoZone as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,011.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,977.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,787.92. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,139.18 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

