Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $172.03 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 424,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $356.00 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,610 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

