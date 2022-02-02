Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $120.76 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 464,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.08 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.