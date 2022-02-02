Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oceaneering International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oceaneering International in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

OII opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

