Research Analysts Set Expectations for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Banc of California by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.