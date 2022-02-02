Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP opened at $115.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $88.89 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

