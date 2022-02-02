Research Analysts Set Expectations for Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orbia Advance in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

