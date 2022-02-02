Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) to Issue GBX 1.29 Dividend

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RESI opened at GBX 109.51 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.40 million and a PE ratio of 34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. Residential Secure Income has a one year low of GBX 87.90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 113 ($1.52). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.41.

In other news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £55,500 ($74,616.83).

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

