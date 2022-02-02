Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 3,157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,934.0 days.

Shares of RSNHF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

