Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in January

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 3,157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,934.0 days.
Shares of RSNHF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.71.
Resona Company Profile
