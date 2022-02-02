Reviewing Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) & Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander 13.45% 8.25% 0.50%

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $17.19 billion 3.17 $4.18 billion N/A N/A Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.24 -$10.02 billion $0.38 9.53

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander.

Dividends

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Banco Santander 0 7 5 0 2.42

Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Banco Santander’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre. The Australia segment comprises the retail and corporate and commercial business units which provides products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia via the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact centres, a variety of self-service channels and and third party brokers; and banking services including traditional relationship banking and financial solutions through managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises as well as the agricultural businesses. The Institutional segment refers to the transaction banking, loans and specialised finance and markets solutions. The New Zealand segment refers to the retail and commercial business units. The Pacific segment offers products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers and governments loc

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Santander Global Platform segment deals with global payments services, fully digital bank, and digital assets. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.