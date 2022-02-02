Reviewing Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) & Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 3.14 -$136.27 million ($0.09) -1.19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.34 billion N/A $431.00 million N/A N/A

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -154.35% -23.37% -16.88% Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Organic Dutchman and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals beats Green Organic Dutchman on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa. The Injectables segment includes generic injectable products distributed globally and primarily used in hospitals. The Generics segment focuses on oral and other non-injectable generic products, and is sold in the U.S. retail market. The Others segment comprises of Arab Medical Containers Ltd., International Pharmaceutical Research Center Ltd., and the chemicals division of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Jordan). The company was founded by Samih Taleb Darwazah in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

