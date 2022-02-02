Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REYN. Citigroup cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.07 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9,868.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.