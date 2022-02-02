RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHIM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.22) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.22) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($47.73) to GBX 3,840 ($51.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,603.33 ($61.89).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,444 ($46.30) on Monday. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,872 ($38.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,762 ($64.02). The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,302.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,522.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.