Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

