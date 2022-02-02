Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Yannick Godeau Sells 3,272 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at C$84,264.19.

TSE RCH opened at C$50.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.75. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.60 and a 12 month high of C$50.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCH shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

