RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director David Swanson acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 179,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $395,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

