Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $22.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

Shares of HOOD opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,467 shares of company stock worth $4,928,459 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

